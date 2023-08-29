Libyan PM visits Palestinian embassy in Tripoli to strengthen relations

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah
Libyan Prime Minister visited the Palestinian embassy in the capital, Tripoli, on Monday to affirm his country's continued support of the Palestinian cause.
The visit came after Dbeibah suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and referred her for an investigation over a meeting last week with her Israeli counterpart in Italy.
Mangoush on Monday fled the country, a day after Israel revealed the visit — news that prompted scattered street protests in the chaos-stricken North African nation.
During his meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Muhammad Rahal, Dbeibah affirmed his country's support of Palestinians and that his previous foreign minister did not represent the government's position.
The Palestinian ambassador welcomed Dbeibah’s announcement to dismiss Mangoush.
Dbeibah did not clarify on what grounds Mangoush would be investigated.
His decision to suspend Mangoush suggested that he was not aware of the meeting.
However, two senior Libyan government officials told The Associated Press the prime minister knew about the talks between his foreign minister and the Israeli chief diplomat.
One of the officials said Dbeibah gave the green light for the meeting last month when he was on a visit to Rome.
The prime minister’s office arranged the encounter in coordination with Mangoush, he said.
