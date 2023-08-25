Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeriens react to news of death of Wagner chief

Seamsters make Russian flags in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Since the coup, Nigeriens have been waving Russian and Wagner flags at protests   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Niger

Residents in the Niger capital of Niamey are still hopeful on Thursday that the Wagner mercenary group will assist in the area despite reports of the possible demise of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Nigerien tailor Baraou Souleimane started making Russian flags after the coup at the end of July and expressed his desire for Russia to intervene in the area.

"If the relationship is good and strong it's possible they'll continue with the deal even after his ( Yevgeny Prigozhin) death," Souleimane said.

As pro-Russian enthusiasm mounts, he claims to have have sold around 150 flags so far.

Russian flags have been seen lately at various pro-coup rallies across the country.

In a Niamey street, Russian flags are easy to find, while French flags seem to have disappeared.

"There won't be any problems, they can come, there won't be any problems, and we wish for them to come," said local resident Oussman Diafar.

Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash on Wednesday.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..