Niger: mediation by Algeria's number two diplomat, opposed to any intervention

Hostile to any armed intervention in Niger, Algeria is continuing its mediation efforts with the dispatch Thursday to this country of the number two of its diplomats, Lounès Magramane, who called for favoring "negotiation", according to Nigerien national radio.

"An intervention in Niger will naturally have disastrous consequences not only on Niger but also on all the countries of the region", he declared, ensuring that he favored "negotiation", according to remarks reported by Niger national radio.

Also according to this media, Mr. Magramane met the Prime Minister appointed by the military regime, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine , in the presence of several members of his government - the Ministers of Defense S alifou Mody, of Foreign Affairs Bakary Yaou Sangaré, and of Justice Alio Daouda.

On Wednesday, it was the head of Algerian diplomacy, Ahmed Attaf, who had started a tour of discussions in three ECOWAS countries ( Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana ) on the mandate of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for "consultations on the crisis in Niger and the means to deal with it".

He hoped that this visit would strengthen "the international and regional momentum" and encourage "the adhesion of all around the political and peaceful process for the settlement of the crisis in Niger". Algerian diplomacy has a long history of mediation or attempts to settle international conflicts.

President Tebboune let it be known on August 6 that he "categorically refused any military intervention" from outside Niger which, according to him, represents "a direct threat to Algeria" . There "will be no solution without us. We are the first concerned" , he added, in an interview on national television.

The largest nation in Africa, Algeria, which shares nearly 1,000 km of border with Niger, borders two countries in the grip of deep crises, Mali and Libya, and it refuses to open a third front.

After the overthrow on July 26 by soldiers of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021, ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) announced on August 10 its intention to deploy a West African force "to restore constitutional order in Niger".

"Two countries (Mali and Burkina Faso, editor's note) are ready to enter the battle (alongside Niger, editor's note)", underlined Mr. Tebboune, estimating that in the event of a military operation, "the whole of the Sahel s 'will ignite'.