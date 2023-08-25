Brazil's Black movements rally against police violence

Brazilian Black movements organized a national act on Thursday to demand the end of what they call a racist violence in the country, after a series of police violence cases and massacres in several states.

Called “National Day of Fight for Black Lives”, movements also claimed for justice on the killing of a quilombola leader in Bahia, brutally murdered on August 17th inside her home, and a 13 year old boy shot dead in a police operation in Rio de Janeiro.

August 24th marks the anniversary of the death of Luiz Gama, a lawyer from Salvador who was an icon of black resistance in the late 1800s.

Data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) shows that in 2022, 47,508 cases of violent deaths were recorded and 76.5% of the victims were black.

The data is included in the latest edition of the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook.

The organization points out that blacks are the main group victimized by violence, regardless of the occurrence recorded, and accounted for 83.1% of the victims of police interventions.