Sudan: aid official urges international community to provide funds

In Sudan, as conflict tears the country apart for the 4th consecutive month, a global aid official urged the international community, on Sunday, to provide more funds to help Sudanese people.

According to Red Cross Secretary-General, only 7% of the 45 million dollars appeal has been received.

"The call to our partners and donors is that the needs are real, people are suffering in the country, the situation is deteriorating, and they need urgent assistance. So, the global solidarity and generosity is absolutely needed. And as we saw during the Ukraine conflict, the world can come together in a massive way. All can come together to help millions of people, both inside and outside the country. And I think we need a similar type of solidarity for Sudan," urges Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

More than 3.4 million people were displaced internally and over one million crossed into neighbouring countries.

Egypt received over 250,000 Sudanese refugees as of August 1, according to official figures.

"The operation of the border on the Egyptian side is much more organised now compared to it was a few months ago. Also, the number of people fleeing and crossing the border is not at the same number. I was told that it's between 400 and 600 a day now, when it was thousands in the beginning. So compared to the early days of (fighting), in a challenging environment to manage the flow of that many people, right now it looks much better organised. But at the same time, I also saw and listening to the people who have crossed the border, is that there is a long queue on the other side of the border to get through," added the Red Cross official.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when tensions between Abdel Fattah Burhan's military, and the Mohammed Hamdan Daglo’s paramilitaries, exploded into open fighting in the Khartoum and other cities.