Daily survival becomes a struggle for Niger residents

Amid Niger's political crisis, citizens of the west African nation are struggling to get by day to day.

Many who fled their homes due to jihadist attacks have ended up in the country's capital Niamey, where they are trying to find food and work.

Niger has been in crisis since mutinous soldiers overthrew the country's President Mohamed Bazoum in July, and detained him, along with his wife and son.

Several people who had been displaced from the Tillaberi region said on Thursday while they had fled attacks and insecurity, life continued to be hard.

"I'm tired, some days I can't find food. Some days I can work and other days I can't work," said Awa Kaderi.

Daouda Mounkaila meanwhile said he supported the military, and would prefer that ECOWAS avoid military intervention.

Deputy Secretary General for the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism Boubacar Sabo said the president's imprisonment was a bigger issue than just Niger.

"This is putting in question the democratic order in Western Africa and in Africa as a whole," he said.

Niger’s coup was seen by the international community and ECOWAS as one too many and in addition to threatening a military invasion, the bloc has imposed severe economic and travel sanctions.

Awa Kaderi, displaced woman from Tillaberi region now living in the outskirts of Niamey:

"We fled insecurity to come here. We're tired. Some days I find food, other days I don't find food. I left my place of residence to come here, but until now, I'm tired, some days I can't find food. Some days I can work and other days I can't work."