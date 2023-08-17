Senegal opposition says Sonko's health deteriorates after 17 days on hunger strike

As his hunger strike enters its third week, concern is growing over Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's health.

Speaking to French broadcaster RFI, the opposition Yewwi Askan Wi coalition said Sonko had rejected its pleas to end the strike.

On July 28, Sonko was arrested and charged with plotting an insurrection, undermining state security and criminal association with a terrorist body.

He began his hunger strike two days later.

On August 6, he was admitted to the main hospital in the capital Dakar.

The opposition says it holds the Senegalese government accountable for Sonko's condition.

Sonko, who placed third in the presidential election in 2019, is popular with the country’s youth.

In June, he was convicted in a separate case, of corrupting the youth and sentenced to two years in prison. That conviction sparked clashes that left 16 dead according to the government.

Sonko’s supporters maintain the charges against him are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.