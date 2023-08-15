Welcome to Africanews

No goals for Benzema on league debut as Al Ittihad cruise past Al Raed

Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema, center, fights for the ball during his team match against Al Raed in Saudi Professional League, in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023  
By Rédaction Africanews

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema made his Saudi Pro League debut on Monday - but failed to find the net as his Al Ittihad side won 3-0 at Al Raed.

The hosts defended valiantly in the opening 45 minutes - but predictably buckled after the interval against the star-studded defending champions.

Moroccan international Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah made it 1-0 in the 58th minute.

Abdullah Al Fahad came close to levelling shortly afterwards before a brace from Igor Coronado in the 73rd and 79th minutes made the points safe.

