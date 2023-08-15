No goals for Benzema on league debut as Al Ittihad cruise past Al Raed

Karim Benzema made his Saudi Pro League debut on Monday - but failed to find the net as his Al Ittihad side won 3-0 at Al Raed.

The hosts defended valiantly in the opening 45 minutes - but predictably buckled after the interval against the star-studded defending champions.

Moroccan international Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah made it 1-0 in the 58th minute.

Abdullah Al Fahad came close to levelling shortly afterwards before a brace from Igor Coronado in the 73rd and 79th minutes made the points safe.