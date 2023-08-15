Nigeria: Fresh charges filed against suspended central bank chief

Nigeria
Fresh charges have been filed against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin 'Emefiele.
Local media Punch reported Tuesday (Aug. 15) that the prosecution sought to withdraw its initial charge of illegal possession of firearms to press 20 new counts at the Federal High Court of Abuja.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele in June.
He then appointed a special investigator to probe the activities of the country's apex bank and other related entities last July.
On July 25, the former CBN chief was arraigned in court and pleaded 'not guilty' to the two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition filed against him by the Federal Government.
A judge granted him bail following his plea on July 25 despite objections from the attorney general's office. The case was adjourned until November and the start of Emefiele’s trial.
However, the sexagenarian was immediately rearrested.
