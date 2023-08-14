Sudan's Burhan accuses rival RSF of 'war crimes'

Nearly four months into the deadly war in Sudan, the head of the military gave a rare, televised speech Monday (Aug. 14).

General Abdel Fattah al Burhan the rival RSF and Dagalo of committing violations under the falsehood of promising to restore democracy.

The fighting between the nation's most powerful generals who once derailed a shortlived transion to democracy has resulted in violent battles. They violence has exacted a devastating toll on human lives and infrastructure.

An all-out civil war threatens to engulf the northeast African country.

“How can you bring about democracy by committing war crimes, which have been committed in Khartoum, El Geneina, Kutum, Tawila, Sirba, Slileira, Munawashi, Kèss and every inch stepped upon by the rebels in the country since their ill-fated mutiny," he said.

In a report unveiled earlier this month, Amnesty said extensive war crimes and ‘unimaginable horror' had been recorded.

The British-based organization accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault.

Sudan was plunged into chaos on April 15.