Nigerians react to ECOWAS plan for Niger

Nigerians on Wednesday reacted to an ECOWAS plan for further sanctions on Niger following the military takeover of the country.

Some Nigerians in the streets of Lagos urged the bloc not to hastily enter into conflict with Niger.

“Africa as a whole, especially the western region, has been under bad leadership. I think ECOWAS never at any point in time embrace themselves to come together to help the citizens with good governance. So, when people now decide to now take over government, you know, the Juntas in Niger and and the rest of it, the citizens of Niger, they love what is happening. So, I feel that ECOWAS coming in, to replace democracy back in Niger is an effort that is not going to make a whole lot of sense,” expressed Kayode Olusanya, Businessman.

“It's not a time for us to hurriedly go into war with Niger Republic. It's a time that we must explore all diplomatic measure to try and see how the issues can be resolved. Even when you go to war, you still need to go to the round table and iron out some of this issue'' added John Kokome, Public Relations practitioner.

Niger's new military junta has so far rejected international efforts to mediate and is holding the country's democratically elected leader, President Mohamed Bazoum, under house arrest.

ECOWAS had threatened to use military force if the junta didn't reinstate Bazoum but the deadline was ignored and no action was taken.

“We will not be kind to history if we simply say ECOWAS and Niger; No. President Tinubu got caught up in the web. Why? Because he's the chairman of ECOWAS and as a democratically elected president, it would not be in his interest to want to allow coup to fester in ECOWAS countries” said Oladeinde Ariyo, Security Analyst.

ECOWAS is expected to meet again Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to discuss the situation.