Chinese president meets presidents of Mauritania and Burundi

Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Friday with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The meeting between the two heads of state sealed the cooperation between the two countries in fields ranging from the economy to education and medical support.
President Xi thanked the Mauritanian president for his support concerning China's core interests.
After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of the plan on advancing Belt and Road cooperation.
Also on Friday, the Chinese President met Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Chengdu.
The Burundian president is on a official visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games.
During the meeting, the heads of state reinforced the links between the two countries and stressed the need for increased cooperation.
The Burundian president also reiterated that his country firmly adheres to the one-China principle and believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Burundi side also announced its support for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.
The Chinese responded by pledging continued support for Burundi.
