Ruto meets with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi ahead of BRICS talks

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is meeting with top officials in several countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Turkey.

On Saturday Wang was in Nairobi and met with Kenyan president, William Ruto.

On the 24 and 25 July Wang will be in Johannesburg for the 13th meeting of the BRICS group of fast-growing economies.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS, a grouping of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant US and European-led global governance structures.

A summit of the bloc's leaders will take place next month.

Wang's visit to Africa comes as Beijing seeks to increase its presence in Africa.