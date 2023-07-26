Nigeria: Doctors begin indefinite nationwide strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Wednesday, 26 July.

President of NARD, Emeka Orji, disclosed this to local media on Tuesday night.

This development is coming less than 48 hours after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, pleaded with the doctors for understanding and pledged the new administration’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

The ARD President said the decision to commence the indefinite strike was taken during the association’s July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos.

He said further details would be communicated soon.

“We just finished our emergency meeting and the NEC has directed that we proceed on total indefinite strike action from 12 midnight, tomorrow Wednesday,” he said

The doctors had on 17 May embarked on a five-day warning strike following the failure of the Nigerian government to meet its demands.

The association had in January issued an ultimatum to the government to resolve issues affecting its members, including the immediate implementation and payment of the new hazard allowance and arrears.

The doctors, however, commenced the strike due to the government’s reported failure to meet their demands.

The union suspended the strike after signing an MoU with the federal government, an agreement it also failed to meet.