Six dead as police break demonstrations in Kenya

Police and demonstrators clashed in Kenya on Wednesday as part of a banned opposition protest against the high cost of living and tax hikes.

The wave of unrest killed at least six people across the country.

"The government have got many empty promises like now the matatu (a form of road transport, Ed.) fares are up, fuel costs are up, food cost is very high. We can’t afford to get even a single meal we go maybe on water per day. This is a very fake government and we are praying for Baba (Raila Odinga opposition chief, Ed.) to press it hard until something happens, we need low costs we are living in hard times Kenya is in a poor state. It shall reach a time when even educating our children shall be a problem", admitted businessman Otieno Mc’ Dimba Bongo.

Many blame the authorities for using excessive force against demonstrators, including tear gas.

"The police are using excessive force on the citizens and many have been injured and even my brother is being treated for the gun wounds he has been shot in his legs and it has hurt us we are not happy at all for the use of force by the police and I am appealing to look into the ongoing issues because we are the citizens. You stall the elections we are not happy and we are hurting, we are suffering, we are not fighting for ODM but are hurting from our houses, we do not have flour, we do not have money. You have eaten all the money and we are suffering. There are no jobs for the youths", complained Benson Ochieng, brother to a man shot by the police.

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga initiated a string of anti-government rallies this year after losing to William Ruto in presidential elections last August.