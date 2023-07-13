Mark Zuckerberg trains with Adesanya ahead of potential fight with Elon Musk

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made an unexpected move in his preparations to potentially face off against Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg has enlisted the help of professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters to train him for the possible showdown. UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski were seen arriving at Zuckerberg's residence in Northern California right after the UFC 290 showcase in Las Vegas.

From images that have surfaced on social media, it appears that Zuckerberg has undergone considerable physical training as he now boasts of a ripped and athletic physique. The photos captured the trio posing together while showing evidence of the intense training regimen.

Interestingly, Elon Musk was seen training alongside accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt holder Lex Fridman, who claimed that Musk was eagerly anticipating the possibility of a clash with his rival, Mark Zuckerberg.

As their rivalry continues to captivate the public's imagination, their sudden interest in combat sports has added fuel to the fire. With each CEO proclaiming their elite team of fighters and honing their physical abilities, it remains to be seen whether this extraordinary showdown will come to fruition.