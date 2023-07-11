Welcome to Africanews

Somalia: 8 members of a family killed by a home-made bomb

Somalia: 8 members of a family killed by a home-made bomb
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Somalia

Eight members of the same family were killed by a homemade bomb explosion on a road in central Somalia, a local official said on Monday, blaming the Shebab rebels.

"Eight innocent members of the same family, including a woman, were killed" by the explosion on Sunday evening near Buloburde, a village 220 km north of the capital Mogadishu, the local mayor, Sadam Abdi Idow, told the press.

"The Shebab terrorists planted this mine after being defeated by ongoing military operations in the region" and "have no respect for civilians", he added.

The Shebab, affiliated to al-Qaeda, have been fighting the internationally-backed Somali federal government in the Horn of Africa country for more than 15 years.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has declared "total war" on them, and last September launched a military offensive, supported in particular by US air strikes.

But the rebels continue to carry out bloody attacks in retaliation, particularly in the heart of Somali towns and military installations.

