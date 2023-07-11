Small passenger plane veers off runway after landing at international airport in Somalia's capital

Somalia
A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival Tuesday at the international airport in Mogadishu, according to state media.
The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister as saying one person was injured and all others were safely rescued.
Images shared on social media show the Halla Airlines plane with a partially detached cockpit lying next to a low concrete wall.
It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. The weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy.
