CAR president delivers draft constitution ahead of referendum

The president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has delivered the new constitution draft to the campaign organizers ahead of the referendum at the end of the month.

The minister for Youth and Sport claims the new constitution is the first that has not been imposed on the country.

"There are two elements in a constitution: the history of a people and the geography of a people. And yet we have always had constitutions imposed on us by historical contingencies. In other words, they come from outside, they are imposed on us, including the regimes", said Aristide Reboas, Central Africa Minister for Youth and Sport.

If approved, the new constitution removes the limit of two terms to the president, therefore, allowing the president to run for a third term in office.

"The only thing that bothered them in the constitution of 30 March 2016 was Article 153, which expressly excludes from revision the number and duration of the term of office of the President of the Republic, the republican and secular form of the country, the incompatibilities of the functions of the Head of State and the content of this article."

The new constitution will submitted to a referendum on July 30th.