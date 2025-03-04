Sudan: Rapid Support Forces and allied groups sign transitional constitution

After two years of war, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied groups in Sudan have signed a transitional constitution on Tuesday.

The RSF have been at war against the Sudanese armed forces since April 2023, triggering mass displacements, famine, the deaths of several tens of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence in the country.

The new constitution brings the RSF closer to setting up a parallel government.

The document formally establishes a government and maps out what it describes as a federal, secular state, split into eight regions. Meanwhile, fighting against Sudanese armed forces continued on Tuesday, although the RSF have recently seen their military advances stall.

At the end of February 2025, the armed forces made progress for the first time in two years, edging closer towards retaking control of the capital, Khartoum.

Although the war is unlikely to end any time soon according to experts, the battle for Khartoum could open up a new chapter in the conflict.