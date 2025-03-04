Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces and allied groups sign transitional constitution

Delegates sing during a planned signing ceremony of the Sudan Founding Charter aimed at establishing a unity government between political leaders, armed groups and RSF.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

After two years of war, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied groups in Sudan have signed a transitional constitution on Tuesday.

The RSF have been at war against the Sudanese armed forces since April 2023, triggering mass displacements, famine, the deaths of several tens of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence in the country.

The new constitution brings the RSF closer to setting up a parallel government.

The document formally establishes a government and maps out what it describes as a federal, secular state, split into eight regions. Meanwhile, fighting against Sudanese armed forces continued on Tuesday, although the RSF have recently seen their military advances stall.

At the end of February 2025, the armed forces made progress for the first time in two years, edging closer towards retaking control of the capital, Khartoum.

Although the war is unlikely to end any time soon according to experts, the battle for Khartoum could open up a new chapter in the conflict.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..