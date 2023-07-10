West African Economic and Monetary Union ends Mali's suspension

The West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) announced on Saturday the lifting of Mali's suspension from its bodies and institutions.

Since January 2022 that Mali had been suspended from the organisation to sanction the junta's intention to remain in power for five years.

Mali was also suspended from regional bloc, ECOWAS, following the first coup in August 2020.

The trade and financial sanctions were lifted in July 2022 following the junta's announcement of a transition period until March 2024.

In June, the Malian people overwhelmingly approved the draft of a new Constitution, an important step on the road to a return to civilian rule in March 2024.