Gabon's Ali Bongo to seek a third term

The president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, announced on Sunday that he would be seeking a third term in power.

The president took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba in 2009 and was narrowly re-elected in 2016.

"Dear compatriots, fellow Gabonese, to continue to write this history and this future together, because nothing matters more than the success of our country, because nothing matters more than your success, I am officially announcing here today that I am a candidate!", announced the president during a rally.

The failure of the opposition to agree on a single candidate for the presidential election left some 15 candidates to announce their intentions to stand on the August 26 elections.

"I have a strong personal conviction: we can replicate our greatest achievements. On issues that are a priority for you, for me and for our country. By fighting, together, for the jobs that give meaning to life, to bring down the cost of living, to make everyday life easier for ourselves and our families", promised Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The presidential ballot will coincide with elections for the National Assembly and regional and local councils.

Gabon is one of the richest countries in Africa in terms of per capita GDP due largely to its oil revenue and relatively small population of 2.3 million.