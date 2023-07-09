Morocco crowned U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions

Fireworks for the Atlas Cubs in Rabat's Moulaye Abdallah stadium. Moroccan fans accompanied their players into Saturday night to pick up the trophy of the CAN U23. A 2-1 victory over Egypt at the end of the suspense was savored by the ecstatic fans.

"Great win. It's really incredible, a new experience, a great experience. There was a lot of stress, but in the end, it's an incredible experience.

"I'm very happy for Morocco. After the women, the men, everything, even the little ones and even the babies, please God".

Indeed, Moroccan fans can be carried away by euphoria, so much so that their team suffered against the clinging Egyptians. Pushed to the limit, the Cubs had to use forceps to win 2-1 after extra time. A dream night for a whole country.

Things had got off to a bad start for their team, who were surprised by a goal from Mahmoud Hassan. But the Cubs came back first through Yannis Bagraoui before Oussama Targhalline's liberating goal in extra time.

"We're very happy, long live Morocco. We knew..." "My brother had said that Morocco would win, and it finally came true. Dima Maghreb".

Our correspondent Wahany Sambo reports that "the Under-23 African Cup comes to a close with a fine victory for Morocco. The Moroccans beat the Egyptians by 2 goals to 1. A very fine final, but the Egyptians can console themselves with a place at the Olympic Games. Along with Mali, they will be Africa's third representative at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Wahany: I'm with a Moroccan supporter. "Sir, how do you feel about Morocco's victory?

Moroccan fan: "Very, very happy, especially as the match was very difficult, and in the end, it was a great victory. If you saw the atmosphere, it was beautiful, so we can only be happy."

Wahany: "Congratulations in any case. The Moroccan fans are over the moon after this great victory. I'm Wahany Johnson SAMBOU, special correspondent in Rabat for Africanews.