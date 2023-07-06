Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyans arrested after alleged period-check stripping order

Kenyans arrested after alleged period-check stripping order
This photograph taken on April 25, 2023, in Courseulles-sur-Mer, shows panty   -  
Copyright © africanews
LOU BENOIST/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

Three individuals employed by a prominent food manufacturer in Kenya have been arrested following reports of forcibly stripping female staff members to determine their menstrual status, according to local media.

Brown's Food Company expressed sadness over the incident, emphasizing that it does not align with the company's overall procedures.

Senator Gloria Orwoba brought the incident to public attention through a Facebook post, condemning the company for period shaming and sexual harassment. The controversy arose when a senior company official discovered a sanitary towel in the wrong disposal bin.

The official allegedly gathered female employees from the department and requested that they confess to the incident. When these attempts were unsuccessful, the senior official purportedly demanded that the women strip to verify their menstrual status, as stated in Senator Orwoba's post.

In response to the allegations, Brown's Food Company has suspended the accused individuals pending an investigation. 

The company aims to address the matter thoroughly to ensure accountability and appropriate action is taken.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..