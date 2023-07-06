Kenyans arrested after alleged period-check stripping order

Three individuals employed by a prominent food manufacturer in Kenya have been arrested following reports of forcibly stripping female staff members to determine their menstrual status, according to local media.

Brown's Food Company expressed sadness over the incident, emphasizing that it does not align with the company's overall procedures.

Senator Gloria Orwoba brought the incident to public attention through a Facebook post, condemning the company for period shaming and sexual harassment. The controversy arose when a senior company official discovered a sanitary towel in the wrong disposal bin.

The official allegedly gathered female employees from the department and requested that they confess to the incident. When these attempts were unsuccessful, the senior official purportedly demanded that the women strip to verify their menstrual status, as stated in Senator Orwoba's post.

In response to the allegations, Brown's Food Company has suspended the accused individuals pending an investigation.

The company aims to address the matter thoroughly to ensure accountability and appropriate action is taken.