"Niger is a solid, reliable partner" says EU's foreign policy chief

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, described Niger as an "economic engine for the Sahel".

Borrell's comments followed a meeting with president Mohamed Bazoum and other members of the European Commission's delegation at the start of a two-day visit to the country.

"Niger is a solid, reliable partner, both politically and in terms of security. And we support President Bazoum enormously, with all our might. We support his regional vision, his vision of economic development that combines security with growth and education", said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

At the end of last year, the EU announced that it would support Niger's armed forces with a military mission in the region.

Following military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is the last of the three neighbours to be governed by a democratically elected government.