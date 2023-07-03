Zimbabwe: EU to deploy election observer team ahead August 23 polls

Zimbabwe is gearing up for its general elections scheduled for August 23. The European Union (EU) has said it will be the first to send an observer team to the southern African country ahead of the polls.

Ambassador of the EU to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann and Zimbabwe's acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding ahead of the elections.

The EU team will be followed by 46 long-term observers who will arrive at the end of July and 44 short-term ones who will be in the country just before election day.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF party is seeking what would be the 80-year-old's final five-year term. He is expected to be closely challenged by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in a disputed election in 2018.

If no presidential candidate wins a clear majority in the first round, a runoff will be held on Oct. 2.