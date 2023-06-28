Ivory Coast: Muslims prepare for Tabaski Feast, bemoan high prices

Muslims in Ivory Coast were busy preparing for the Tabaski Feast, also known as Eid Al Adha in other parts of the Muslim world.

In Abidjan, at several goat markets, people gathered pick a goat suitable for the festival.

High goat prices due to the situation in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso concerned buyers this year. Military coups there have caused instability and terrorism.

Ibrahim Doukoure who was at the market said the high prices were "not easy" for him.

The sellers used to bring goats from nearby Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, to cope with the high demand in the Ivory Coast. This year was not the case.

"So this year, we did not bring goats from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger," goat seller Assane Diallo told The Associated Press.

As a result, prices for some goats surged to double the usual amount.

42% of the population in Ivory Coast are Muslim and will celebrate the Tabaski on June, 28.

It is also known as the festival of sacrifice, a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Ibrahim’s test of faith.

During the festival, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.