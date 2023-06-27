SIerra Leone: Julius Maada Bio re-elected for second term

Sierra Leone
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio declared winner of country's presidential elections. Bio on Tuesday was re-elected for a second term with 56.17% of the vote, according to the head of the electoral commission.
Details later...
