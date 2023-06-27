Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

SIerra Leone: Julius Maada Bio re-elected for second term

  -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and Euronews

Sierra Leone

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio declared winner of country's presidential elections. Bio on Tuesday was re-elected for a second term with 56.17% of the vote, according to the head of the electoral commission.

Details later...

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..