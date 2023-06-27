Welcome to Africanews

Al Ahli close to signing Chelsea goalkeeper

Talks are ongoing but Mendy is expected to join the big-name players moving to the country.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Saudi Arabia

It's Edouard Mendy's turn to join Saudi Arabia. The Senegalese international is about to move to Al Ahli. He leaves the English club Chelsea, with whom he won every title possible, from the Champions League to the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the Middle East, Mendy will be reunited with his Teranga Lions team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal captain signed up on Sunday to join Al Hilal, also from Chelsea.

London players are definitely in demand on the Saudi side: a few weeks ago, Ngolo Kanté joined Al Ittihad, while Moroccan Hakim Ziyech is expected to join Al Nassr soon.

After Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the year and Karim Benzema last month, the Saudi Pro League has indeed taken on a new dimension.

