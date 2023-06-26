Senegalese and Chelsea defender Koulibaly joins Saudi side Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabia
Kalidou Koulibaly has left Chelsea after only one season to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Hilal.
Senegal captain Koulibaly moved to England last summer from Napoli on a four-year deal in a transfer reported to be worth £34million.
The centre-back went on to make 32 appearances for Chelsea during a difficult season, but has now departed Stamford Bridge
Koulibaly is not the first Chelsea player to make the move to Saudi Arabia. N'Golo Kante agreed to join Al-Ittihad on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal with the Blues.
A number of high-profile names have moved to the Saudi Professional League during the past six months.
Karim Benzema has already agreed to join Al-Ittihad after 14 seasons at Real Madrid, following Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United in December.
Wolves captain Ruben Neves has also agreed a £47m move to Al-Hilal.
After Koulibaly and Kante, Chelsea outcasts Edouard Mendy, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also been linked with moves to the Gulf state.
