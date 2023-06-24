Sierra Leone: Incumbent Julius Maada Bio casts ballot

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio cast his vote in the country's general elections.

President Bio is seeking a second term but faces competition from 11 challengers including former minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Samura Kamara of the All-people’s Congress.

President Bio urged citizens to go and vote after he had cast his ballot.

"Go out and vote. It's your right, constitutional right. And today is when you choose your mayor for us in the city here, your member of parliament, your councilor and also your president standing before you. So go out and vote," Says Incumbent president.

While campaigning has been generally peaceful, some election-related violence toward the opposition has broken out around ruling party strongholds in the southeast.

“They keep attacking us… by destroying our campaign posters and attacking our supporters,” Kamara said, adding that his party office was set on fire in the southern city of Bo, while his convoy came under attack in another town.

The ruling party has meanwhile complained about attacks on its supporters in the southern Pujehun district and in the opposition’s northern stronghold.

Some voters have also been alarmed by violent rhetoric from the main parties during the campaign.

Last week, Kamara called for the electoral commissioners to resign, saying his party did not believe in their ability to hold free and fair elections.