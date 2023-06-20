Dutch, Danish leaders in joint visit to South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday received the leaders of the Netherlands, and Denmark, who are in South Africa on a joint working visit.

The visit by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen is aimed at solidifying the three countries’ relationship in the areas of green hydrogen, renewable energy and a just energy transition, South Africa's public broadcaster SABC reported.

South Africa and the Netherlands will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on green hydrogen.

The European leaders brought with them large business delegations.

A Business Forum under the theme “Green Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen Partnerships for Impact” will focus on key areas in green energy and green hydrogen.

Keen to break their dependence on Russian energy, European countries have been looking to their African counterparts to fill the gap.