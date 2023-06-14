Nigerian chef non stop cooking record confirmed by Guinness World Records

A Nigerian chef has achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest solo cooking session after a marathon of 93 hours and 11 minutes without a break, standing and preparing local dishes, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.

Hilda Baci, 26, had trained in the gym to stay on her feet for the four days needed to beat the record last month.

She had declared that her feat, achieved between May 11 and 15, aimed to "put Nigerian cuisine on the map".

"After a thorough examination of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that... Hilda Baci has officially broken the record for the longest (individual) cooking marathon," Guinness World Records said in a statement.

According to Guinness, she beat the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes, held by an Indian chef in 2019.

Several high-ranking personalities, including the governor of Lagos State, the country's vice-president at the time and Nigerian Afrobeats music star Tiwa Savage, visited her during her culinary marathon.

"I want Nigerian recipes to be spread around the world. I want it to be a normal thing to make Egusi soup in an American home," she told a press conference in the wake of her feat, referring to one of Nigeria's iconic dishes.

"I want you to be able to walk into any random supermarket and find Nigerian ingredients," she said.