Injured Sudanese escape into Chad

Sudanese refugees who fled to Eastern Chad due to the violent conflict in their country live under dire conditions while trying to receive medical attention.

Footage by British broadcast Sky News showed dozens of displaced people sheltering under trees and injured people seeking treatment.

A small child who suffered a gunshot wound cried out while being cared for in a tent.

Even when refugees manage to arrive in Chad, they are faced with a spill over of violence from the unstable border, enduring their search for safety.

The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the U.N. migration agency said last week.

The conflict has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, and wounded more than 3,530 others, according to the most recent numbers from the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate — which mainly tracks civilian casualties.

Egypt is hosting the largest number of those who fled, with at least 132,360 people, followed by Chad with 80,000 and South Sudan with over 69,000, the agency added.