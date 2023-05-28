Fighting in Sudan leaves banking sector in limbo

The conflict in Sudan has thrown the banking sector into chaos.

Many Sudanese have been locked out of their savings as the seven day ceasefire agreed last week approaches the end.

"Previously, it was very difficult to transfer money, and it has become worse after the fighting broke out", complained a resident in Madani who opted to remain anonymous.

Fighting between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has brought the country's financial system to a standstill.

"Regarding the events in the past period, a large number of people have fled Khartoum to Madani due to the war, and all Western Union services were suspended for 21 days", said Abu Dharr Hasan, employee at a money transfer office.

"We would show people that Western Union services are suspended during the early days [of the battles, Ed.]. Afterwards, they adopted the policy of safe zones, that is, cities in which no problems [battles, Ed.] occurred.

So, they started pumping money and people began to get out, and people understood [the situation, Ed.], as everybody is aware of the situation in the country", concluded the office employee.

Elsewhere, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has re-affirmed his full confidence in UN special envoy Volker Perthes after a request from General al-Burhan for him to be removed from the post.