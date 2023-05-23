Algerian leader on state visit to Portugal

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune kicked off Tuesday (May 23) a two-day state visit to Portugal. The African leader will meet with Algerian residents, participate in a business forum and hold discussions with the Portuguese Prime minister among other things set to take place during his stay.

His delegation includes the Algerian ministers of Industry, Commerce and Start ups as well as SMEs.

Last week, Portugal's Finance minister said his country aimed to multiply by five its investments in Algeria.

Tebboune and his counterpart president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa should also discuss Bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

President Tebboune’s visit follows a high level Portuguese-Moroccan ministerial summit.

Morocco indeed recorded diplomatic gains in the past few years as both Portugal and Spain shifted their historic positions to back Rabbat's plan for the status of Western Sahara.

Algeria remains a strong supporter of an alternative solution presented by the Polisario Front.