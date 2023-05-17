Kenyan world record holder Kipruto provisionally suspended

with Agencies
Kenya
Kenyan athlete and 10-km road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.
Kipruto, who also won a 10,000m bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, broke the 10-km road race world record in 2020.
The AIU said on Twitter that Kipruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)".
The AIU has provisionally suspended Rhonex Kipruto (Kenya) for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP).— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) May 17, 2023
Details here: https://t.co/Cq4Q2MR0LJ pic.twitter.com/krpWOl6Y1t
ABP refers to the Athlete's Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.
The AIU added that a notice of the charge has been issued to the 23-year-old runner.
Go to video
Sudan: UN estimates aid needs at over $3 billion
Go to video
Malawi: collision between a boat and a hippopotamus, 1 dead and 23 missing
Go to video
Over 80% of South African children around 10 years old have difficulty reading (study)
01:08
Nigeria: four dead in attack on US convoy in southeast
Go to video
Ghanaian influencer extradited to US in $2M romance scam targeting older Americans
Go to video
President Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness world record