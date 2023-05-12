Nigeria's President-elect visits Europe

Bola Tinubu left Nigeria for Europe for a working visit. He is expected to return soon for preparations for his official swearing-in as the country's 16th president on May 29.

Bola Tinubu is expected to engage with investors and other key allies with the aim of facilitating investment opportunities in the country.

This is the second time that Bola Tinubu has left the country after being declared president-elect on March 1.

The president-elect is expected to use this trip to refine transition plans and programs, as well as his policy options with some of his top aides.

Meetings with multi-sector players from the European business community - manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and energy - have been planned.

"Reviving the country's economy is a major part of Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda and this trip is part of his efforts to restore Nigeria's importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for country's huge youth population," a statement from his cabinet said.

The statement also said he is due to return soon for preparations for his official swearing-in as the country's 16th president on May 29.

Before leaving the country, the president-elect met with House of Representatives candidates for president and vice president endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Tajudeen Abbas, and Benjamin Kalu.

Bola Tinubu's victory is contested in the presidential petition court.