Sudanese special envoy urges rebels to put down arms

Ethiopia received Thursday an envoy for Sudan’s General Abdel-Fattah Burhan to discuss the ongoing conflict amid reports of continuing violence in Khartoum.

The special envoy said that the Sudanese government would soon put an end to the conflict.

"Shortly the government of Sudan is going to put an end to this rebellion.

I assured them that we are keen for stability the peace in the region. But more importantly, I explained that all authorities, countries, media should distinguish between the legal authority in Sudan and the rebels. These two should not be equated to each other”, said Dafallah Alhaj, Special envoy of Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Speaking in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the Sudanese special envoy urged the rebels to to put down arms.

“The other rebellion, I would say, they are still raising up arms, fighting and they didn’t show any consent to heal or to give up. And we have announced more than one time that there is still a chance to pardon whoever is ready to put down arms”, said the Sudanese special envoy.

Violence erupted on April 15, preceded by months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.