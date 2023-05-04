Death toll in Rwanda's floods rises to at least 127

The number of victims in Rwanda's floods has risen to at least 127.

Torrential rains have swept through the Western, Southern and Northern provinces destroying homes and causing landslides.

According to Rwandan authorities, most of the deaths occurred in the Western Province bordering Lake Kivu.

Rwanda's minister in charge of emergency management, Marie Solange Kayisire, announced that emergency relief was already on the way.

In neighbouring Uganda, six people died in the west of the country when landslides struck their homes after days of torrential rain, according to the local Red Cross.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Last month, at least 14 people died after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in southern Ethiopia.