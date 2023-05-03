Welcome to Africanews

Over 100 die in floods in Rwanda's Western and Northern Provinces

FILE - Landslide next to road in Cyumba, near border with Uganda, May 15th 2018   -  
CYRIL NDEGEYA/AFP or licensors
By Daniel Bellamy

with Agencies

Rwanda

At least 109 people have died after heavy rains overnight on Tuesday triggered flash flooding and landslides in Rwanda's Western and Northern Provinces, Rwanda's state broadcasting agency has reported.

The authorities say they are now searching for survivors.

In Western Province the districts of Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro and Karongi are affected, local media reported.

Last week Rwanda's Meteorological agency predicted that the monthly outlook for rain would be slightly above the range normally experienced for May.

In videos posted on Twitter, the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency showed destroyed homes, flooded fields, landslides and unpassable roads.

