Over 100 die in floods in Rwanda's Western and Northern Provinces

Rwanda
At least 109 people have died after heavy rains overnight on Tuesday triggered flash flooding and landslides in Rwanda's Western and Northern Provinces, Rwanda's state broadcasting agency has reported.
The authorities say they are now searching for survivors.
In Western Province the districts of Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro and Karongi are affected, local media reported.
Last week Rwanda's Meteorological agency predicted that the monthly outlook for rain would be slightly above the range normally experienced for May.
In videos posted on Twitter, the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency showed destroyed homes, flooded fields, landslides and unpassable roads.
Go to video
Guinea's junta chief says he wants to draw inspiration from Rwandan 'model
Go to video
Regional military force in eastern DRC fuels fears of fragmentation, hopes for peace
Go to video
Iraqi asylum seeker challenges deportation to Rwanda at European court
01:02
Pics of the day: April 07, 2023
01:32
Rwanda commemorates 29th anniversary of genocide
01:52
France to erect memorial to Rwanda genocide victims