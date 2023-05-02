Senegalese opposition leader calls for civil disobedience against judiciary

Senegalese main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has called for national civil disobedience against the judiciary and further rejected any dialogue against President Macky Sall.

Sonko on the other hand denounced claims that he was undermining the justice system.

Sonko last month had claimed his life was in danger and that he had evidence showing he was to be assassinated on March 16th on his way to court to face charges of rape allegations.

Another court court on 30th March gave opposition politician Ousmane Sonko a two-month suspended prison sentence for defaming a minister.

The opponent, who came third in the presidential election in 2019, and his supporters claim that the judiciary is being used by the government to eliminate him politically and clear the way for the incumbent Macky Sall.

Sonkko and his supporters accuse the government of using the justice system to prevent him from running for president in February 2024.

The presidential party accuses Mr. Sonko of wanting to paralyze the country and of using the street to escape justice

Several human rights organizations have expressed concern about the climate of tension in the country, restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression, and have called on President Sall to abandon his bid for a third term, as he has left it unclear whether he will run in 2024.