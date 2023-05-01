Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage to perform at coronation of King Charles III

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Nigerian singer has been invited to perform at the coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

The historical event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, London.

According to reports, Tiwa Savage will be joining an array of celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who will entertain guests at the coronation concert and Big Lunch scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The coronation follows the passing of King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and will witness the official ascension of the monarch to the throne alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.

Tiwa Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.

In a statement, the organizers disclosed that Tiwa Savage was selected as one of the few African artistes to perform at the historical coronation concert.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds…,” the statement read.

