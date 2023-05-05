Kenya: King Charles' III coronation divides

The next English monarch is to be crowned Saturday during a ceremony where soldiers from countries of the commonwealth will be marching alongside British troops in honor of the king.

This is also the first time in British history that religious leaders representing all faiths will play an active role in the ceremony.

For some, its an affirmation of the lasting friendship that binds Britain and its former colonies, But for most, news of the ceremony is met with apathy at best and hostility at worst as ghosts of the Empire’s murderous colonial past lingers centuries later :

"We all want to know what is going to happen but it is a great occasion, I will be watching. Most of my friends and colleagues will all be watching," shares Keith Taylor, Kenyan of British origin.

"I won't be interested in watching the news or whatever is happening over there because we have been mistreated back then by those colonisers. We were being mistreated. So there is no need of me watching the coronation of the king plus I will be here, hustling," argues Grahmat Luvisia, a Kenyan motorcycle taxi driver.

In Kenya, the colonial legacy of Britain means the event is mostly being met with indifference, as Britain and the monarchy are far from the hearts and minds of most Kenyans.

"One would expect Kenyans to be excited because of our long-shared history. Sadly, it is that history that makes Kenyans disinterested. Actually not happy with the British because of the torture during colonialism, because of the oppression because of detentions, because of killings, because of the alienation of our land, and for that reason Kenyans will be busy looking for what to put in their stomach," analyses Professor Herman Manyora PhD School of Journalism and Communication Studies at the University of Nairobi.

In South Africa, the government has asked for the monarchy to return the star of Africa, the world’s largest diamond that has adorned the royal scepter for over a century, yet another painful reminder of the empire’s looting and oppression.