Sudan: Edlerly woman in border town with Egypt shares bread with displaced people

The door is open": in northern Sudan, edlerly woman shares bread with displaced people.

"The door of our house is open, we will welcome any guest who comes to us": local resident Naamat Jabal Sayyid Hasan, 75, bakes bread in a mud hut as she does daily to offer to people fleeing war-torn Sudan passing through the northern town of Wadi Halfa, near the border with Egypt.

Her gesture comes amid warplanes bombing raids over Khartoum as fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitaries entered a third week with the UN chief warning the country was falling apart.

"We are in Wadi Halfa, the people of Wadi Halfa, we welcome our guests (people fleeing the war-torn Sudan), we welcome our people, all people. The door is open, the schools, the mosques, the country will welcome any guest who comes to us. We only hope that God will stop the wars and that both (parties) will agree to solve the situation, to solve the country, to save our youth and to fix our situation and the situation of Muslims. The door of our house is open, we will welcome any guest who comes to us. Generosity exists and goodness exists." Naamat Jabal Sayyid Hasan said.

Water and food have been in shortage in Khartoum according to humanitarian organisations say who on Sunday said operations are at a standstill as they look to resume work in some areas.

More than 500 people have been killed since battles erupted on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).