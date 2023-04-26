Fears over food and security mount as fragile ceasefire holds in Sudan

The violence in Sudan has Impacted the free flow of goods in the country leading to an insufficient food supply amidst a worsening battle between two army generals.

The United Nations recently warned of dire shortages of food, water, medicine and fuels especially in Khartoum and the neighboring surroundings.

Thousands of residents have fled the chaos but the remaining majority are now facing inadequate food supply with prices skyrocketing in a country that was already in dire situation before the violence began.

"We say to Hemedti, oh brother, war is a loss for the Sudanese people. Everything has become expensive. And to our brother Burhan, stop this war and find us a radical solution to this war, or else Sudan will completely collapse, and all Sudanese will be displaced. Everyone left and fled. There was no need for all of these problems. We were all countrymen living together. There was no need," said Barir Hammad, a construction worker.

The fighting has killed at least 459 people and wounded more than 4,000, according to UN agencies.

A total of 14 hospitals have been shelled since fighting erupted, as the remaining people scramble for the few resources.

"We are worried about the prices and worried about where to go. The problem is that the danger comes to us. It is we, civilians who are suffering, we're living in these conditions, and we can barely make a living. Anything we sell, we're living off of it. No one is stealing, no one is looting, we just want to work to feed our children," said Akj Waw Akwani, a construction worker from South Sudan.

The fighting between the rival generals, which has involved air strikes and artillery exchanges, has killed hundreds of people and left some neighborhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.