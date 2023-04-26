Injuries after Sudan hospital is hit by shelling

At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday after two shells fell on a medical centre in Sudan’s most populous city, Omdurman, according to hospital officials.

Blood stains covered the floor of Al-Roomy medical centre after it was hit by the projectile shells at noon local time.

“All patients who were sitting on the seats were injured below their knees. We treated them and sent them to Al-Now hospital,“ employee Mehdi Ibrahim said.

No one was fatally injured and wounded patients were moved to a nearby hospital.

Dozens of hospitals have shuttered in Khartoum and elsewhere across the country due to the fighting and dwindling medical and fuel supplies, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.

The fighting, between the country's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has plunged Sudan into chaos, pushing the already heavily aid-dependent African nation to the brink of collapse.