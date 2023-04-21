Putin's arrest still a hot topic for debate in South Africa

The International Criminal Court’s directive to issue an arrest warrant to the Russian leader Vladmir Putin is still causing hot debates as South Africa awaits his attendance at the BRICS summit to be held in August.

While hosting Namibian's President Hage Geingob in Pretoria, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were in discussion with relevant parties as they await BRIC leaders to confirm their attendance to the summit.

His Namibian counterpart reiterated on the need for other countries to strengthen and trust their own judicial systems rather than relying on foreign justice systems brushing off the ICC.

South Africa has close ties with Russia, both nations are part of the BRICS alliance which also includes Brazil, India, and China

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March meaning Pretoria, due to host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc summit this year, would have to detain him on arrival.

A continental powerhouse, South Africa has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage, saying it wants to stay neutral and prefers dialogue to end the war.

Earlier this year, it held a controversial joint military exercise with Russia and China, which critics cite as evidence of a tilt towards the Kremlin.

The International Criminal Court warrant against Putin stems from accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.