Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

France: first meeting of historians on colonization in Algeria

France: first meeting of historians on colonization in Algeria
File photo from January 20, 2021: Emmanuel Macron receives a report   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christian Hartmann/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

France

The commission of French and Algerian historians created to work on French colonization and the war in Algeria held its first meeting on Wednesday, the Elysée announced by revealing the composition of this body on the French side.

The five French historians are Benjamin Stora (also co-president of the commission), Florence Hudowitz (curator at MUCEM), university professor Jacques Frémeaux as well as historians and university teachers Jean-Jacques Jordi and Tramor Quemeneur, indicated the Elysium.

"This commission held its first meeting today, Wednesday, April 19," the statement said.

The creation of this ten-member body was announced last August in Algiers by French Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It is a question of "working on the history of contemporary Algeria, to better understand each other and reconcile the wounded memories", recalls the press release.

This independent commission "will first work on the origins of French colonization in Algeria, in the 19th century, by drawing up an inventory of the archives deposited in France and Algeria, and which deal particularly with the colonial conquest", specifies the press release.

Other subjects can then be discussed concerning "the period of the 20th century, in particular, the sequence of war and decolonization" , adds the Elysée.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..