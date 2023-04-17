R&B Singer Kem releases new project to mark 20 years anniversary

Kem seems to be very busy these days, but if you ask him, it’s by design.

“It's a big year. And we set out with—I set out with intention, you know, that this is a milestone in my life. And I'm really, really, really grateful,” said the Grammy nominee. “How is this moment? This moment is spectacular.”

The “I Can’t Stop Loving You” crooner released his memoir last week titled “Share My Life,” which is also the name of one of his hit songs. He also released his first live album titled “Anniversary—The Live Album” in conjunction with celebrating 20 years on the iconic Motown Records.

“My fans have been asking for a live album for years, and I never felt that I had accumulated enough catalog, enough cachet to create a live album,” explained Kem. “Eight No. 1 records, you know, four Grammy nominations. It's like, you know—it's time.’”

Both the memoir, which is also available as an audio book, along with the new album, are out now.